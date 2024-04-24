Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has contributed 800 breakfast bars to the play village as part of its Free School Fridays scheme.

Lauren St Hilaire, senior partnerships manager at The Alnwick Garden, said: “We're thrilled to have Kellogg's partner with us on this scheme.

"This will ensure that any child who comes to our Free School Fridays can start their day of exploration and learning with a quick and delicious breakfast if required.

Children from Bishops School, Ashington, enjoying breakfast on a Free School Fridays trip to Lilidorei.

“It underlines how companies can play a crucial role in helping to promote children's wellbeing by contributing to educational and community enrichment programs in any way they can.”

Kellogg’s business development executive for the North East and Scotland, Simon McLeod, added: “For parents and teachers, this partnership endorses an integral message, which is the importance of a nourishing breakfast - something which may be regularly overlooked during morning routines for a number of reasons.

“A healthy breakfast plays a critical role in optimising a child’s cognitive function and energy levels, which is essential for everyday learning and social activities.

"This is in addition to our own nationwide school Breakfast Club which we have been running since 1998, so it is fantastic to be able to offer support on a local level with The Alnwick Garden.”

The idea behind Lilidorei, created by the Duchess of Northumberland, Jane Percy, was to encourage children to step away from their smart screens and get outside to create their own narrative.