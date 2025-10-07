Joyful beats and bright smiles as Ugandan choir visits Morpeth school

The rhythms of Africa came to Northumberland, courtesy of a touring Ugandan choir who showcased their talents with a performance at a Morpeth school.

It was the tenth time that the Pearl of Africa Choir had visited St Robert’s Catholic First School, where the young performers also put the children through their musical paces.

“They usually travel as a large choir of about 15 to 20 pupils and staff,” explained David Sutcliffe, Headteacher at St Robert’s, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Last year, their visas to travel were not granted, and, sadly, the choir did not travel. This year, only four pupils’ visas were granted, along with their headteacher’s.

“They performed for the whole school, singing and dancing, and playing the drums. They then led the pupils in drumming and singing workshops.”

One child who took part said,“ We loved the singing – it was so loud but beautiful”, while another said, “They taught us a traditional song and how to dance”, and a third added: “They taught us how to drum!”

The school was also able to show its support for the Pearl of Africa, hosting a craft sale which raised more than £450 for the choir.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome the choir to school,” continued Mr Sutcliffe. “Our pupils are always in awe of their talents – their amazing singing voices, dancing, and drumming.

“It is also an opportunity for the pupils from Uganda to experience what life is like in our school.

“We all enjoyed having the choir here again, even in diminished numbers due to visa restrictions this year, and hope they will be able to come again to St Robert’s next year.”