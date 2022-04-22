Josh’s journey from student to teacher at school in Morpeth

Josh Rusby.

After attending The King Edward VI School (KEVI) as a pupil, Josh Rusby began his journey to his future career by studying pure mathematics at the University of Stirling in Scotland.

Upon finishing university, he decided he wanted to go into teaching. To prepare for this experience, he trialled primary teaching before working at Cramlington Learning Village as a support assistant.

It was during this time that he realised his passion for secondary teaching and made the decision to apply for teacher training.

Josh successfully applied to start his teacher training programme with The Three Rivers Teaching School Hub, based at KEVI.

Another more recent application has also been successful and as a result, he has been appointed as a full time maths teacher at KEVI from September 2022.

Josh said: “I chose to work at the school because I always enjoyed coming here. The environment feels like one big family and the outstanding Ofsted results give a clear image of the school.

“I feel well supported by the senior leadership team and everyone is always looking out for each other.”

The Three Rivers Teaching School Hub focuses on the key skills needed to become a well-rounded practitioner of teaching and learning.

Each trainee has a dedicated subject and professional mentor – there to support the development of the trainee teachers through regular meetings, advice and guidance.

The hub’s director, Rebecca Taylor, said: “Within our partnership of schools, we provide high-quality school based training. The school context provides invaluable opportunities for our trainee teachers, allowing them to learn quickly and thrive throughout their PGCE year.

“We are proud of the progress Josh and his cohort have made throughout this year and can’t wait to support future trainees flourish.”