The cohort can now look forward to taking their next steps in education, apprenticeships and training.

Headteacher James Andriot said: “We are incredibly proud of all our pupils and the results they have achieved. Their determination, resilience, and commitment to their studies have been admirable, and they should feel a huge sense of pride in what they have accomplished.”

This year, pupils have achieved more of the top grades, particularly in subjects like French, geography, maths and physics.

Mr Andriot continued: “These results reflect not only the hard work of our students, but also the dedication of our staff and the support of families and our wider school community. Every pupil has their own story of achievement, and we are excited to see them move forward into the next chapter of their lives.”

Successful pupils heading to JCSC Sixth Form include Ava, Scarlet, Harry and Isla who will be using their top grades to study biology, chemistry and maths.

Megan will also be combining high grades to study biology and chemistry with business, Alexya will be studying applied science, business and IT, Corey will be studying sport, business and IT and Jake will be studying sport, business and applied science.

In addition, some pupils will be pursuing other exciting pathways. Lexie will study Animal Care at Kirkley Hall, Ellie has lined up a Hair and Beauty apprenticeship with a local employer and Jacob and Ryan are joining a football academy in Killingworth.

James Calvert Spence College is proud of every pupil’s achievements and remains committed to supporting students in pursuing both academic and vocational routes.

The school is holding an open evening on Thursday, September 11 from 4.30pm to 7pm. To book a place visit: https://bit.ly/41LSlee

