James Calvert Spence College prom at The Alnwick Garden captured on camera
There were delicious mocktails on arrival, a photo booth, a caricature artist, a 360 video booth and, of course, a disco.
The evening was a huge success, thanks in large part to the support of local sponsors.
They include: The Amble Inn, Brewis Beer Co. Taproom & Events, Castle Mania Amble Soft Play, Castle North Plumbing and Heating Ltd, Coquet Vets, Coquet View Leisure Park, Intelligent Gas and Power, Morrisons Amble, MH Electrical Contractors NE Ltd, Water, Gas and Power Ltd, Tiger Lifting, Pioneer Foodservice, D P Builders Ltd, Kelly Construction, Longstaff’s Travel and Northern Structures Ltd.
The school would also like to thank The Alnwick Garden and Dru Dodd Photography for the brilliant photographs.