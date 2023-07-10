Year 11 pupils at James Calvert Spence College in Amble celebrated finishing their exams with a prom at The Alnwick Garden.

There were delicious mocktails on arrival, a photo booth, a caricature artist, a 360 video booth and, of course, a disco.

The evening was a huge success, thanks in large part to the support of local sponsors.

They include: The Amble Inn, Brewis Beer Co. Taproom & Events, Castle Mania Amble Soft Play, Castle North Plumbing and Heating Ltd, Coquet Vets, Coquet View Leisure Park, Intelligent Gas and Power, Morrisons Amble, MH Electrical Contractors NE Ltd, Water, Gas and Power Ltd, Tiger Lifting, Pioneer Foodservice, D P Builders Ltd, Kelly Construction, Longstaff’s Travel and Northern Structures Ltd.

The school would also like to thank The Alnwick Garden and Dru Dodd Photography for the brilliant photographs.

1 . JCSC prom 1 Year 11 students at James Calvert Spence College in front of the Grand Cascade at The Alnwick Garden. Photo: Dru Dodd Photo Sales

2 . JCSC Prom 2 Dancing the night away. Photo: Dru Dodd Photo Sales

3 . JCSC Prom 3 Time to let the hair down after GCSE exams. Photo: Dru Dodd Photo Sales

4 . JCSC Prom 4 Selfie-time. Photo: Dru Dodd Photo Sales