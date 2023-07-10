News you can trust since 1854
James Calvert Spence College's Year 11 prom at The Alnwick Garden. Pictures: Dru Dodd

James Calvert Spence College prom at The Alnwick Garden captured on camera

Year 11 pupils at James Calvert Spence College in Amble celebrated finishing their exams with a prom at The Alnwick Garden.
By Ian Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 19:09 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 19:10 BST

There were delicious mocktails on arrival, a photo booth, a caricature artist, a 360 video booth and, of course, a disco.

The evening was a huge success, thanks in large part to the support of local sponsors.

They include: The Amble Inn, Brewis Beer Co. Taproom & Events, Castle Mania Amble Soft Play, Castle North Plumbing and Heating Ltd, Coquet Vets, Coquet View Leisure Park, Intelligent Gas and Power, Morrisons Amble, MH Electrical Contractors NE Ltd, Water, Gas and Power Ltd, Tiger Lifting, Pioneer Foodservice, D P Builders Ltd, Kelly Construction, Longstaff’s Travel and Northern Structures Ltd.

The school would also like to thank The Alnwick Garden and Dru Dodd Photography for the brilliant photographs.

Year 11 students at James Calvert Spence College in front of the Grand Cascade at The Alnwick Garden.

Year 11 students at James Calvert Spence College in front of the Grand Cascade at The Alnwick Garden. Photo: Dru Dodd

Dancing the night away.

Dancing the night away. Photo: Dru Dodd

Time to let the hair down after GCSE exams.

Time to let the hair down after GCSE exams. Photo: Dru Dodd

Selfie-time.

Selfie-time. Photo: Dru Dodd

