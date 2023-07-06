The event, on Thursday, July 13 from 4pm to 7pm, is the school’s first open evening that is open for all year groups, with plenty of opportunities for new and returning students to explore.

Children can participate in fun tasks in their subject-specific learning areas or learn about the new T-levels that are being introduced. They can meet the teachers, students and support staff, and there’s even a chance to win a family pass to Northumberland Zoo.

It is billed as a great opportunity for current years 5-7 to come and explore the high school site at Acklington Road before their move in September.

James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

Current Year 11 students can also find out everything JCSC has to offer them in the Sixth Form.

To book a free ticket, or find out more information, visit their website.