International Metaverse project brings global classrooms to life in Newcastle

Students at Newcastle College University Centre (NCUC) welcomed students and staff from schools and colleges across Europe this month, to take part in first-of-their-kind lessons hosted on an international metaverse education platform.

As part of the Europe-wide InnoVET initiative, the XREATE metaverse platform was tested in Newcastle College, with students, lecturers, and staff coming together to test its capabilities.

While Newcastle students explored the virtual classrooms using VR headsets on campus, their European peers joined remotely from Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, interacting in real time.

The learners took part in an escape room game where their knowledge of cyber security was put to the test, and a more formal class lead by one of the Metaverse teachers.

Talland College Software Coach and Tutor Arno Inen Leads Metaverse Class at Newcastle College University Centre

Paul Smyth, Digital Arts lecturer at NCUC and lead on the UK’s contribution, said: “This event was a huge milestone for the project, bringing students and educators based in different countries together in a metaverse type platform for the first time. Seeing the students engage and collaborate internationally in real time has reinforced just how impactful this technology can be. This is a glimpse into the future of education.”

The project aims to remove financial and geographic barriers to international education by allowing students to participate in cross-border learning without leaving their schools or colleges. Students can create personalised avatars and engage in vocational training in virtual replicas of real-world classrooms and industry facilities.

NCUC student Scott Proctor, currently studying for a Master’s in Immersive and Creative Technologies, tested the platform. He shared his experience, saying: “It was incredible to be able to interact with students from other countries in this way. It really felt like we were in the same space, and I can see how this could open up so many opportunities for people who wouldn’t usually be able to study abroad.”

Daniel Kehl, XCREATE Project Lead, and Head Teacher at GBS St.Gallen in Switzerland added: “It was great to come to Newcastle to see the technology we have been collaborating on finally in action. This initiative is a fantastic example of how digital innovation can connect students globally. The ability to collaborate and learn in a shared virtual environment will be transformative for vocational education.”

Paul Smyth, NCUC Digital Arts Lecturer Joins Digital Classroom, Led by Talland College Software Coach and Tutor Arno Inen

The InnoVET project brings together five educational institutions: OSAO Koulutuskuntayhtymä in Finland, IES El Rincon in Spain, ROC Horizon in the Netherlands, GBS St.Gallen in Switzerland, and NCUC in the UK.

Jon Ridley, Principal of Newcastle College, emphasised the significance of the initiative: “This is an exciting, sector-leading project that is opening new doors for our students. The ability to access an international classroom experience through technology will give our graduates a real advantage, preparing them for an increasingly digital and interconnected world, as well as learning more about the culture of their peers around the world.”

