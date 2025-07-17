Inspectors Highlight ‘High Expectations’ and Strong Curriculum at St Columba’s

The assessment of St Columba’s Catholic Primary also said the school had “high expectations for what pupils achieve”, and singled out the “positive” relationships between staff and children, reporting: “Staff celebrate pupils’ successes and nurture their broader development. This is effective, and pupils are motivated to learn in a safe and supportive environment.”

The school’s curriculum received honourable mention too, with the inspectors stating: “The curriculums in writing and mathematics are carefully sequenced. This ensures pupils learn the strategies they need before completing more complex tasks.

“Teachers consistently communicate high expectations for pupils’ behaviour. This reinforces and maintains pupils’ focus on learning. As a result, pupils’ engagement in classrooms is high.”

“Children make a strong and positive start to their education in the early years,” they added. “The early years is a hive of activity. Warm and nurturing relationships between adults and children create an environment where children flourish. Staff demonstrate an understanding of each child’s developmental needs and use this insight to plan purposeful and engaging activities.

“As a result, children develop confidence and independence across all areas of the curriculum.”

Pupil development was recognised as an additional strength at St Columba’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Pupils embrace a variety of leadership roles across the school, contributing meaningfully to school life,” said the Report. “For instance, school council members successfully organise engaging playtime activities for their peers.”

“Pupils gain a clear understanding of fundamental British values,” it continued. “They confidently explain why these values matter and how they influence everyday life.”

The school’s strong extra-curricular offering was also highlighted, with the inspectors noting: “Pupils take part in a variety of activities that nurture their individual talents and interests. These include extra-curricular clubs such as construction, football and multi-skills. The school teaches pupils about protected characteristics, which fosters a culture of respect, inclusion and empathy.”

St Columba's Headteacher, Rachel Quinn, was pleased with the findings.

“We are always proud of our entire school community and are delighted that the positive inspection outcome reflects the dedication and hard work of our children, staff, and governors,” she said.

“It is wonderful to see St Columba’s recognised as the nurturing and happy school that we are all proud to belong to.”

