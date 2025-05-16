Northumberland pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are benefitting from a national initiative aimed at enhancing access to PE and school sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Backed by £300,000 for the first year, the Inclusion 2028 programme will work with 50 Youth Sport Trust lead schools to provide training to teachers to help them deliver lessons that meet pupils’ diverse needs.

One school who have already benefitted from the scheme is Gust Independent School in Ashington – for children aged 6 –17 with additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant head teacher, Gillian Tindale said: “We were contacted to get involved in interschool sport events. It is something that kids in schools like ours miss out on and mainstream schools do a lot.

Pupils at Gust Independent School became regional champions at New Age Kurling.

“We did disability sports we had never even heard of before, we have now managed to get funding to get our own equipment and open our own clubs at school so it has really opened up opportunities for our kids in sport that they never had before.

"The events allowed our learners to mix with peers from different schools in a supportive environment, helping to develop their communication and teamwork skills. I can't stress enough how the learners at Gust have benefited.”

Cody Harding Johnson, 14-year-old pupil from Astley Community High School in Seaton Delaval, was chosen to be a young role model for the programme and a mentor to SEND children, due to his passion for football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cody said: “My teacher at school chose me to do the mentoring because I was involved in sports with my football team and I was a good role model.

Cody Harding Johnson is one of the programme's young role models.

"We created games with the pupils and I would judge how well they were doing, I wrote a speech about myself and how I got into sports.

“I think things like this are important because even if children have disabilities that shouldn't stop them from doing sport or anything else in life.”

The programme will provide leadership opportunities for 1,500 pupils who will develop activities for their peers, with schools across the country set to host events inspired by the Paralympic Games and Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this, it will see 600 new extra-curricular clubs established.

School Standards Minister, Catherine McKinnell said: “Sport has the unique power to break down barriers, build confidence and foster a sense of belonging.

“Inclusion 2028 will ensure young people experience the benefits of sport and physical activity, from improved mental wellbeing and teamwork skills to greater resilience."

Paralympian, Laura Sugar PLY, said: “As a Paralympian and a PE teacher I see first-hand the importance of inclusive sport for all and access to PE in schools for disabled children, so I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of this campaign which is so close to my heart."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inclusion 2028 is delivered by a consortium of the Youth Sport Trust, ParalympicsGB, Swim England, Activity Alliance and nasen and supported by the Association for PE, the National Network of Parent Carer Forums and Sport for Confidence

The programme expects to work with over 8,000 schools supporting more than 240,000 pupils and 10,000 teachers and practitioners in England across the three years.