Figures presented to the council’s audit committee on Wednesday showed that 92% of the county’s primary schools and 83% of its secondary schools were now rated as good or outstanding by the education watchdog.

Furthermore, all five children’s residential homes were judged to be good or better, with Kyloe secure unit in Stannington judged as outstanding across the board.

Meanwhile 97% of early years providers are rated as good or outstanding, in line with the national average, and 80% of special schools were also good or above. A new area-wide inspection framework for SEND was released by Ofsted in November, shaped by a pilot Northumberland participated in during March 2022.

The new framework focuses on the lived experience of children and young people with SEND and their families.

Members of the committee were keen to praise the schools – Labour’s Coun Lynne Grimshaw said: “It is fantastic to see the schools doing exceptionally well, it is marvellous to see. I’m also delighted to see SEND has a new area-wide inspection framework.

“I’m really delighted to see that and I hope we’re updated regularly on that because it is something quite special and dear to my heart.”