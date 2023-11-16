Libraries and hundreds of school children have joined the latest phase of the NSPCC’s ongoing campaign to keep young people safe in the region.

Last week, over 700 children and 90 parents met NSPCC staff, volunteers and their dinosaur mascot ‘Pantosaurus’ to find out more about the first ever Talk PANTS week in the area.

The Talk PANTS campaign is designed to help children recognise the signs of abuse and neglect, and saw children enjoy interactive games, music, face-painting and fun.

NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager, Gail Sayles, said: “A big thank you to all those who helped make the week possible.

Pantosaurus during one of his visits.

“Talk PANTS Week was part of a wider campaign to help young people across the region learn about healthy relationships called 'Give it to Get it'.

During the week, the NSPCC hosted three family drop-in sessions and the organisation's resident dinosaur Pantosaurus made an appearance at ten schools and two early years locations.

Gail said families across the region would see further activity this winter, with the reintroduction of the ‘I Am Enough’ book and more performances of a specially commissioned play called It’s Not Love.

Gail said: “I Am Enough is filled with messages around healthy friendships. The book, written and illustrated by local artists and children, is designed to help children understand that they have the right to step back if a friendship isn’t feeling positive – too demanding, belittling, controlling – and that their feelings matter.

“Secondary schools across the region will also see 'It’s Not Love’, which will help pupils from Years 7-9 recognise positive and negative behaviour in relationships. Ten of the fourteen secondary schools in the area have already signed up so far with approximately 2,000 pupils scheduled to take part in the accompanying workshops.”

The play – which was created by the NSPCC with York St John University - has an accompanying workshop to help young people understand the issues presented.

Research shows that one in three children who are sexually abused by an adult do not tell someone at the time, and that 90 per cent of children who are abused, are abused by someone they know.

Since the NSPCC’s Talk PANTS campaign launched in 2013, it has been shared with a million parents and more than 950,000 children.

To find out more about upcoming events – including how to host an information evening for parents or community groups – contact [email protected]