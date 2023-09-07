Hundreds of Berwick Academy students told not to return to school after fire safety inspection
Students in Year 10, 11 and 13 were due to return to the classroom today (Thursday) as part of a staggered return to school.
However, they have instead been told to stay at home and do remote learning.
A message from the school to parents explains: “It is with regret that school will remain closed to students in Year 10, 11 and 13 on Thursday 7th and Friday 8th September.
"After an inspection today by fire safety officers we need to complete some work which requires the partial closure of the site, meaning a reduction in classroom space.
"To ensure that transition continues positively school will remain open to Year 9 and Year 12 with some adjustments to timetables and classrooms.”
The message continues: “I want to assure you that the site is safe and that adjustments we have made are compliant with all safety regulations.
"I realise school closure, even partially, is not ideal and that this will be disappointing news to students and that this may also cause an inconvenience for working parents.
"During the closure, learning will be delivered online via Microsoft Teams and more information will follow.”