News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Hundreds of Berwick Academy students told not to return to school after fire safety inspection

Hundreds of pupils at Berwick Academy have been unable to return to school as planned.
By Ian Smith
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Students in Year 10, 11 and 13 were due to return to the classroom today (Thursday) as part of a staggered return to school.

However, they have instead been told to stay at home and do remote learning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A message from the school to parents explains: “It is with regret that school will remain closed to students in Year 10, 11 and 13 on Thursday 7th and Friday 8th September.

Berwick Academy.Berwick Academy.
Berwick Academy.
Most Popular

"After an inspection today by fire safety officers we need to complete some work which requires the partial closure of the site, meaning a reduction in classroom space.

"To ensure that transition continues positively school will remain open to Year 9 and Year 12 with some adjustments to timetables and classrooms.”

The message continues: “I want to assure you that the site is safe and that adjustments we have made are compliant with all safety regulations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I realise school closure, even partially, is not ideal and that this will be disappointing news to students and that this may also cause an inconvenience for working parents.

"During the closure, learning will be delivered online via Microsoft Teams and more information will follow.”

Related topics:StudentsMicrosoft