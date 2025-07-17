Huge overspend for high needs education funding in Northumberland as demand skyrockets

Education bosses in Northumberland have revealed a multi-million pound overspend on SEND education as demand continues to outstrip funding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers told school leaders that the high needs block of the dedicated schools grant (DSG) overspent by £9.187 million in 2024/25.

This was slightly offset by underspends in other areas, but the DSG – which is provided by the Government to local authorities to fund schools – still overspent by more than £8 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the number of children requiring an education and healthcare plan (EHCP) rose by 22.49% in a single year.

SEND education demand continues to outstrip funding. Picture: Pixabay.

This brought the total number of children with an EHCP to more than 4,100. Furthermore, that figure is expected to rise to 4,800 by the end of the next school year.

At a meeting of the Northumberland Schools Forum, council accountant Callum Street said: “All year we have predicted that the DSG would go into deficit. This is a confirmation of us doing that.

“We were expecting a £6.1 million overspend. We have exceeded that because the year-on-year growth has continued even higher than in previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“National funding has not kept up with growth in EHCPs. Funding per EHCP has fallen from £17,500 per year in 2021/22 to just £11,800 in 2024/25.”

The council has taken action in a bid to reduce the cost of SEND. This includes keeping more youngsters with EHCPs in mainstream schools, with those schools given additional support to educate more challenging pupils.

This cuts down on expensive special school places, while also keeping children in their own communities, reducing costly transport. Currently, 45% of children with EHCPs are placed in independent or special schools – down from 59.8% in 2022.

The council has also developed specialist support bases which deliver specialist teaching and support on a mainstream school site exclusively for EHCP learners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Street said: “It’s anticipated that, had we not brought in some of the mitigation measures we had such as increasing capacity in special schools and SSBs, the overspend this year would have been 43.16% higher than what we have seen. A lot of work is going into this mitigation.

“If we had continued in the way that we were, we would be seeing 146% more expenditure than funding by 2031 – and that’s just in one year.

“We’re doing things more efficiently and more effectively. We have reduced the expenditure per EHCP from £16,900 in 2021 to £13,700 – but that efficiency doesn’t keep up with the funding deficit.”

The Government has announced plans to reform SEND in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Education, SEND and Skills at the council David Street said: “We do await some central Government changes and we’re lobbying for that, both as Northumberland and as the North East set of local authorities together. We do need to collectively work on a solution.”

Reform councillor Karl Green questioned whether there had been any studies on the increasing demand for EHCPs.

Mr Street replied: “The research that is available nationally tends to rotate around a lasting impact from the pandemic; there’s a number of reports that indicate possibly the use of social media. I’m not personally sure there’s a silver bullet where we can say this is the cause and there we go.”