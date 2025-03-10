Holywell Village First School in Northumberland graded 'Outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 14:15 BST
Holywell Village First School are ‘exceptionally proud’ after being graded ‘Outstanding’ in all areas in its recent Ofsted report.

Taking a step up from their previous ‘Good’ grade, the school have received high praise from inspectors for its ambitious curriculum, inclusivity, and exemplary student behaviour.

The report states that, “the school’s ambitious curriculum gives all pupils many rich opportunities to develop new knowledge” and that “pupils are safe and happy at this school”.

Inspectors also highlighted the school's strong support for pupils with special educational needs (SEND) and confirmed that safeguarding measures are effective, ensuring a safe and happy environment for all students.

Children from Holywell Village First School, after their 'Outstanding' Ofsted inspection.placeholder image
Children from Holywell Village First School, after their 'Outstanding' Ofsted inspection.

Headteacher, Sarah Brett said “I am exceptionally proud of our pupils and staff. Holywell Village First School aims to give every child the best possible education and the report highlights this and much more.

“Our pupils embody the school’s values of being ‘respectful’, ‘ready to learn’ and ‘thoughtful, caring and kind’ and inspectors noted this when they visited. The report gave praise quite rightly to the pupils they are the ones who make this school such a wonderful place to learn and work.”

Angela Hall, chair of governors added: “The governors are extremely pleased and proud of the staff and pupils.

“The Outstanding outcomes in all five judgements of the recent Ofsted inspection are a testament to their dedication and drive to ensure that Holywell Village First School gives its pupils the very best start in their education journey.

“We are privileged to work with and support the headteacher and the staff team and delighted to see their work recognised and endorsed by Ofsted.”

