Children from a Blyth primary school have been taking a break from the classroom, enjoying bike rides with their headteacher to help them gain insight of their local history.

Twelve year six pupils from New Delaval Primary School have been invited to take part in afternoon rides in an effort to teach the children what lies beyond the school gates and give them an understanding of their heritage in the Northumberland town.

Destinations ticked off the list so far include Seaton Sluice, a small, picturesque harbour which used to export salt, coal and bottles, and Blyth Harbour, which is at the forefront of the UK’s drive for clean energy.

The children have also stopped off at South Beach and Blyth Beach, both popular with holidaymakers visiting the Northumberland coast, and Bebside, a former mining village.

For the past three years, INEOS has been funding 100 schools serving the most deprived towns and cities in the UK in a project known as Forgotten 40.

The initiative is not just about encouraging them to excel at maths or perfect their punctuation, but about showing them that the world belongs to them too and not just children from more affluent homes.

Headteacher, Paul Struthers, said INEOS’ Forgotten 40 funding had helped to pay for sessions with Richard Rothwell, a bike enthusiast who had previously worked for a charity that encouraged pupils in Blyth to cycle to school.

Funds had also been used to buy waterproof and high vis jackets, and gloves for the children in the event of bad weather, along with backpacks.

Speaking out about the initiative, Paul said: “It is important they understand their industrial heritage.”

“The backpacks come in handy when the children go on their final, full-day bike ride and need somewhere to keep their picnic.”

The 12 children are chosen each year from a long list of those wanting to join and those lucky enough to go not only increase their fitness, but also learn the value of resilience friendship, teamwork and communication.

Paul says: "These are all skills that will help them when they go to secondary school.”