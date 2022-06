The book covers the story of how Kielder Water reservoir came into existence and the impact of it on the local environment.

The construction of the dam meant farmland was flooded and nearby houses were demolished and the story follows a little girl and her father entering the empty houses and playing music.

Artist Katherine Renton held workshops in school and the children produced some fantastic artwork.

Katherine Renton working with pupils.

Hipsburn pupils have been working on a project based around the book The Dam, by David Almond.