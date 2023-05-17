Year 6 pupils Jack and Charlie took part in a virtual STEM day with the RAF where they completed a glider challenge: to design, build and test three gliders, each being unique in their form, shape and constructed with different material.

They were joined by other Year 5 and Year 6 children to work on a national competition entry to design a sustainable aircraft for the future.

Jack and Charlie are the regional winners for the North East in the Road to RIAT Sustainability of Aerospace competition.

Winning pupils Jack and Charlie.