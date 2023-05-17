News you can trust since 1854
Hipsburn pupils on a high after winning RAF aerospace competition

Two pupils from Hipsburn Primary School have won a regional engineering competition.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:50 BST

Year 6 pupils Jack and Charlie took part in a virtual STEM day with the RAF where they completed a glider challenge: to design, build and test three gliders, each being unique in their form, shape and constructed with different material.

They were joined by other Year 5 and Year 6 children to work on a national competition entry to design a sustainable aircraft for the future.

Jack and Charlie are the regional winners for the North East in the Road to RIAT Sustainability of Aerospace competition.

Winning pupils Jack and Charlie.Winning pupils Jack and Charlie.
A school spokesperson said: “The boys worked extremely hard on their design and they have been invited to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford where they will join all the other winners to take part in a special Road to RIAT STEM competition and be awarded with their certificate.”

