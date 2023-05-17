Hipsburn pupils on a high after winning RAF aerospace competition
Two pupils from Hipsburn Primary School have won a regional engineering competition.
Year 6 pupils Jack and Charlie took part in a virtual STEM day with the RAF where they completed a glider challenge: to design, build and test three gliders, each being unique in their form, shape and constructed with different material.
They were joined by other Year 5 and Year 6 children to work on a national competition entry to design a sustainable aircraft for the future.
Jack and Charlie are the regional winners for the North East in the Road to RIAT Sustainability of Aerospace competition.
A school spokesperson said: “The boys worked extremely hard on their design and they have been invited to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford where they will join all the other winners to take part in a special Road to RIAT STEM competition and be awarded with their certificate.”