‘Highly effective’ Children’s Services in North Tyneside praised by Ofsted

North Tyneside Council's Front Door Team fronted by Julie Firth, Assistant Director of Safeguarding and Children's Services.

North Tyneside’s ‘Front Door’ services, which provides access to all services for children and young people, is the latest area of the council’s ‘outstanding’ Children’s Service to receive a glowing report from Ofsted.

The report highlights that children and families in North Tyneside receive ‘highly effective’ services when they’re referred to the council.

Inspectors found that services provided by the council and it’s multi-agency safeguarding hub (MASH) were ‘timely and proportionate’, where children’s and families individual needs and vulnerabilities are considered from an early stage to provide the best possible support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They praised the overall effectiveness of the service from the culture created by senior leadership through to continuity of service provided and found that the service helps to ‘improve children’s situations’.

Highlights of the inspectors’ findings include the ‘highly skilled and knowledgeable’ workforce, a good range of early help support available, and ‘Sensitive and well-planned’ approaches by social workers.

Inspectors also found that senior leaders in the borough are ‘rightly proud’ of the services response to the Covid-19 pandemic, during which they responded to an ‘immense increase’ in referrals whilst also dealing with the challenges of social distancing and remote working.

They acknowledge that the teams in place in the service, including the Future Steps team, have strengthened the service by further safeguarding children and supporting them and their networks through any challenges they face.

Jacqui Old, Director of Services for Children and Adults at North Tyneside Council, said: “We want to ensure that North Tyneside is a place where local children can thrive no matter what their circumstances are.

"We work hard every day to ensure we are providing the best possible service to our residents, including constantly reviewing how we work to embed the opinions and needs of young people into the heart of everything we do.

“I’m delighted that Ofsted have recognised the commitment of our front door services and partnerships to make a real impact on children’s lives.