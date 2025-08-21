Highflyer Will celebrates top GCSE results

Ponteland teenager Will Jurowski is celebrating an exceptional set of GCSE results at Dame Allan’s Schools.

The 16-year-old secured five grade 9s, one grade 8 and three grade 7s – the equivalent of straight A*–A grades under the old system.

“I’m very pleased with my results,” he said. “There were a few subjects I was worried about, like French, so to get an 8 was a surprise. I was also very happy to get a 7 in English.”

The 16-year-old will now move into Dame Allan’s Sixth Form to study maths, economics and business.

Top grades for Will Jurowski at Dame Allan's

Reflecting on his time at the independent school, he said: “The best thing about Dame Allan’s is the people – everyone is so friendly – and how much the teachers care about you as an individual.”

Overall, pupils at Dame Allan’s Schools achieved one of the strongest sets of GCSE results in recent years, with 25.5% of all grades at the very top level, grade 9, and 61.8% graded 9–7.

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s, said: “These are outstanding results. To see a quarter of all grades awarded at the very highest level is testament to the dedication and hard work of pupils and their teachers. What makes these achievements especially impressive is that pupils have excelled academically while also throwing themselves into the wider life of the school – from sport and public speaking to music, drama and other extra-curricular pursuits.”