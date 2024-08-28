High spirits at Duke’s Secondary as students collect their GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Duke’s Secondary gathered together as they waited eagerly to receive their GCSE and BTEC results. Celebrations and excitement rang through the halls of Duke’s the morning of August 22nd. Students, families and teachers all waited patiently for the little white envelope that summed up months of hard-work, late night studying and revision sessions.

A statement from Principle Mr R. Atkinson:

“ We would like to say a huge congratulations to our students who received their GCSE and BTEC results today. Each individual has been faced with countless challenges over the past few years and we’re so proud to see the immense effort put into achieving their grades has paid off.

It was lovely to see so many students’ smiling faces as they opened their results with friends, teachers and proud parents. Despite education being disrupted due to the pandemic, many individuals have exceeded their target grades due to sheer determination, perseverance and commitment to achieving across the academic year.

Year 11 Duke's Secondary Students celebrating GCSE results.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for each student and we wish them the best of luck moving forward. Thank you to every student for all of your hard work throughout your time here at Duke’s Secondary “.

Inspiring the next generation: Becoming a teacher is the most popular career aspiration of Duke's Year 11 students this year.

After collecting data from conversations we had with students today, we discovered that to our delight, the most popular career path was to become an educator - many choosing to complete their T Levels at Duke’s Sixth Form. Our staff at Duke’s have done an excellent job at inspiring the next generation of teachers! We feel so proud that so many students have expressed a vocation to teach.

Education was followed by engineering, health and social care and emergency services amongst the most frequent career aspirations. Each individual is carving their own pathway into adulthood and there is such a diverse range of opportunities available for students at Duke’s.

Year 11 Duke's Secondary students celebrating GCSE result success.

We spoke to students who are moving onto apprenticeships such as; Financial Advisory, Optimum Skills Logistics and Engineering. Many students attending Duke’s Sixth Form in September expressed a high interest in engineering; quantum mechanics, aviation, chemical and aerospace engineering. We are so excited to see what the future brings for every single one of our Year 11 students.

Ofsted: “Staff successfully promote pupils’ personal development and well-being”.

Comments from the most recent Ofsted Report states;

“Duke’s Secondary School is a welcoming school where there has been much improvement. There are strong relationships between staff and pupils. Leaders have put in place a new behaviour system, and staff and pupils speak highly of these changes. This has resulted in a calm and orderly environment in school. Leaders and teachers are ambitious that pupils will do well in their future lives”.

Duke's Sixth Form students celebrating A-Level achievements - 15th August 2024

“Leaders have prioritised reading and literacy. The English department promotes a love of reading well. There are many activities and events in the library that support reading”.

To read the most recent Ofsted Report, click the link.

Sixth Form Success

Subsequent to A-Level Results Day on the 15th August, we had conversations with students from Class of 2024 about their achievements and what their plans for the future are following education at Duke's Sixth Form;

Thinking about studying T-Levels at Duke's Secondary this September? It's not too late, apply today!

Bethany accepted a place onto the course Film Studies at Lancaster University. David is off to study Sports Management at Northumbria University. Harvey was accepted into the University of Hull studying Forensic Science. Josh and Nathanial are continuing their studies by becoming apprentice engineers. Sarah accepted a place to study Marine Biology at Hull University. Percy is going on to study a Foundation Diploma in Art at Newcastle College.

“Students worked tirelessly to ensure admission into their first choice of higher education providers. We are ecstatic with the results our Sixth Form students received on the 15th August. Both students and staff deserve every bit of praise for their fantastic achievements and efforts to overcome challenges. We are all very proud of them. " - Mrs Towers, Head of Sixth Form.

Ofsted: “Students in the Sixth Form benefit from it’s small size. They receive personalised support and are taught well”.

Duke's Sixth Form offers a broad range of courses including;

T-Levels; Education & Early Years

A-Level Art, Craft & Design

Business Studies

Construction

Engineering

Health and Social Care

E Sports and CTEC Sports

Check out the Youtube Channel for more information on the courses that Duke's has to offer: Youtube Sixth Form 2024

Learn more about admission into Duke's Secondary by visiting https://dukes.ncea.org.uk/

What do our students think about Duke's Sixth Form?

“Sixth Form has helped improve my confidence and has allowed me to make informed choices about my future.” Megan, Y13

“Teaching in sixth form is good because you develop a positive relationship with staff which makes learning more enjoyable.” Connor, Y13

“With help from teachers, I have been able to apply to my top university choices.” Kyle, Y13

Admissions into Post-16

The deadline to apply for admission into our Sixth Form closes on 30th September 2024. Duke’s Sixth Form has a max capacity of 150 students, therefore we have a limited amount of places which we can offer to students. We accept admission from students of both Duke’s Secondary and external schools and colleges.

Therefore to avoid disappointment, we recommend that those who are still unsure on the path they want to take should contact us to discuss their options. If you are thinking about joining Duke’s Sixth Form, you have just over 5 weeks to apply. For enquiries regarding admission, please contact Mrs D. Towers, Head of Sixth Form.

Click the link below to learn more about how to apply for Post-16 at Duke's Sixth Form.

Do you have a child in Year 6?

We are having an open evening for prospective Year 6 students thinking about joining us next year. This will be held at Duke's Secondary on 19th September 2024, from 4-6pm. For more information on this, please visit our website.

