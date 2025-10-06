High ropes and high spirits for St Bede’s Year 6

Intrepid youngsters were flying high when they rose to the challenge of an outdoor adventure which featured climbing, a zipwire, and even trapeze.

The 24 Year 6 pupils from St Bede’s Catholic Primary in Denton spent three days at Robinwood in Alston, where they took part in a host of different activities, which also included crate stack, nightline, canoeing, raft building, archery, and a team challenge.

“Robinwood offers a wide range of adventurous challenges – both physical and mental,” said Headteacher Leigh-Anne Young, who accompanied the group, along with Class Teacher Angela Scott, and Class Support Claire Davies.

“Activities range from problem solving and team challenges, through to high rope adventures.”

It was the third time that St Bede’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, had visited Robinwood for the school’s annual Year 6 trip.

“Activity residentials like this are a fabulous opportunity for our pupils to excel and shine outside of the classroom, widening their experiences, and developing a wide variety of skills, including personal leadership skills,” continued Mrs Young.

“For many of our pupils, this visit is the first opportunity to explore some of these exciting activities, and they often completely surprise themselves with how brave they can be.

“For staff, it is an absolute privilege to be alongside our young people as they really challenge themselves and experience high levels of success – often marked by beaming smiles.”