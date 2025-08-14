Students at Astley Community High School in Seaton Delaval have achieved some amazing exam results and secured places at top universities and with apprenticeship providers.

Charlie W achieved A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and an A in Further Maths and has accepted a place at Durham University to read Maths.

Poppy R achieved A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and has accepted a place at Newcastle University to read Medicinal Chemistry.

Ihor H joined the Sixth Form from Ukraine speaking very little English and has enjoyed immense success achieving an A* in A Level Russian. He has accepted a place at Newcastle University to read Game Engineering.

A-level results day at Astley Community High School.

Charlotte C achieved an A* in Law, a Distinction* award in Health and Social Care and an A in A Level Biology and has accepted an Audit Degree Apprenticeship with KPMG.

Head of School, Richard Goodman, stated: “It is great to see so many excellent results this year - this is testament to the hard work of the students and the dedication of our staff. These results open up a whole host of exciting destinations for our students and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Head of Sixth Form, Adam Ironside, added: “We are so proud of the amazing results our young people have achieved this year with so many top grades and places at universities across the country.

"We are thrilled that they are going on to study their chosen subjects and fulfil their future ambitions. We are very proud of their achievements, and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”