Hexham siblings celebrate exam success

Hexham teenager Owen Forbes is celebrating after achieving an excellent set of GCSE results today.

The sporty 16-year-old, a county cricketer and keen rugby player, secured nine GCSEs graded between 9 and 6, including top grade 9s in both biology and physics, at Dame Allan’s Schools in Newcastle.

“I’m really chuffed!” said Owen. “Everyone is in good spirits today and I am excited to continue on to the Sixth Form here.”

He now plans to study psychology, biology and physical education at A Level.

Dame Allan's Sixth Form student Megan Forbes

Owen’s success comes just a week after his sister, Megan Forbes, collected an impressive set of A Levels at Dame Allan’s Sixth Form, achieving A*s in politics and history, an A in maths and an A* in her Extended Project Qualification.

Their achievements come as Dame Allan’s pupils celebrate one of the strongest sets of GCSE results in recent years, with 25.5% of all grades at the highest level, grade 9, and 61.8% at grades 9–7, the equivalent of A*–A.

Principal Will Scott said: “These are outstanding results. What makes these achievements especially impressive is that pupils have excelled academically while also throwing themselves into the wider life of the school – from sport and public speaking to music, drama and other extra-curricular pursuits.”