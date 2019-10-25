How did your local school do?

Here’s how pupils at every Northumberland school performed in their GCSEs

With pupils receiving their GCSE results in August 2019, the data is here - how did your local Northumberland school do?

By Rhona Shennan
Friday, 25th October 2019, 3:51 pm
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 3:52 pm

These figures come from the Gov.uk website service that allows free access to find and compare school data in England. People can therefore see stats regarding the performances of primary schools, secondary schools, 16s to 18s performances, Ofsted ratings, absences and more.

1. The King Edward VI Academy

59.7 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of 0.46

Photo: The King Edward VI Academy

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Queen Elizabeth High School

58.6 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of 0.3

Photo: Queen Elizabeth High School

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Cramlington Learning Village

55.4 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of 0.08

Photo: Cramlington Learning Village

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Ponteland High School

53.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of 0.06

Photo: Ponteland High School

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4