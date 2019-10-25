Here’s how pupils at every Northumberland school performed in their GCSEs

These figures come from the Gov.uk website service that allows free access to find and compare school data in England. People can therefore see stats regarding the performances of primary schools, secondary schools, 16s to 18s performances, Ofsted ratings, absences and more.
1. The King Edward VI Academy
59.7 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of 0.46
Photo: The King Edward VI Academy
2. Queen Elizabeth High School
58.6 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of 0.3
Photo: Queen Elizabeth High School
3. Cramlington Learning Village
55.4 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of 0.08
Photo: Cramlington Learning Village
4. Ponteland High School
53.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of 0.06
Photo: Ponteland High School
