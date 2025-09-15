Helping Hands for Alnwick Families: Wraparound Care Arrives at NCEA Harry Hotspur C of E Primary School

NCEA Harry Hotspur C of E Primary pupils enjoy morning and evening activities under the new wraparound care development.

Building on a summer of creativity, storytelling, and community connection - NCEA Harry Hotspur Church of England Primary School has launched a brand-new wraparound care provision, supporting working parents and offering greater flexibility for families. With help from a grant from Northumberland County Council, childcare is now available from 7:30am to 5:30pm Monday to Friday during term-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wraparound care is designed to meet the needs of families and is open to all pupils of the school. The provision offers a calm yet stimulating environment that is a supportive start and end to the school day. Breakfast club will provide healthy breakfasts and gentle activities such as colouring, construction, reading, puzzles and ‘Free Choice Fridays’ - whilst after-school sessions include a range of activities such as; homework help, football and sport, art, crafts, a reading tent and board games.

The announcement follows the success of the school’s summer exhibition, ‘Our Journey’, a collaborative project which was all about connecting with the local community and recognising the many journeys that help shape the school and Alnwick as a whole. The new wraparound care is a natural extension of this, supporting families on their daily journeys by providing dependable, affordable and high-quality childcare that works around their schedules.

For more information, please visit the school website at harryhotspur.ncea.org.uk or contact the school office on 01665 602850.