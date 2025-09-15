Helping Hands for Alnwick Families: Wraparound Care Arrives at NCEA Harry Hotspur C of E Primary School
The wraparound care is designed to meet the needs of families and is open to all pupils of the school. The provision offers a calm yet stimulating environment that is a supportive start and end to the school day. Breakfast club will provide healthy breakfasts and gentle activities such as colouring, construction, reading, puzzles and ‘Free Choice Fridays’ - whilst after-school sessions include a range of activities such as; homework help, football and sport, art, crafts, a reading tent and board games.
The announcement follows the success of the school’s summer exhibition, ‘Our Journey’, a collaborative project which was all about connecting with the local community and recognising the many journeys that help shape the school and Alnwick as a whole. The new wraparound care is a natural extension of this, supporting families on their daily journeys by providing dependable, affordable and high-quality childcare that works around their schedules.
For more information, please visit the school website at harryhotspur.ncea.org.uk or contact the school office on 01665 602850.