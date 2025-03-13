Hebburn pro-athlete’s fundraiser for Newcastle school

A GB athletics star has helped to raise money for a Newcastle school by putting the children through a series of fitness challenges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Turner visited St Catherine’s Catholic Primary School in Sandyford, where she shared her story at a whole-school assembly before leading pupils from Reception through to Year 6 in a sponsored workout.

The Heptathlete from Hebburn competes across seven disciplines, including the 100-metre hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 metres, long jump, javelin, and 800 metres, and has been open about her struggles with Type 1 Diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During her visit, Lucy spoke about the challenges, triumphs, and dedication required to succeed at the highest level of sport,” explained Emily Barnes, PE Lead at St Catherine’s and organiser of the event.

Heptathelete Lucy Turner visits St Catherine's Catholic Primary School

“To engage with students, she led a high-energy circuit fitness session, encouraging everyone to push their limits while having fun.

“Lucy’s visit was a memorable experience that highlighted the importance of perseverance and fitness, while making a positive impact on the school’s athletic programme.”

The pro-athlete’s visit helped to raise funds for new sport equipment at St Catherine’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diana, who is in Year 5 at the school, said: “I loved taking part in the circuit training, because it was so much fun and we all got to do it together.”

Heptathelete Lucy Turner visits St Catherine's Catholic Primary School

Isaac in Year 4 added: “I enjoyed the assembly, because she told us her life story and it was really interesting.”

“Events like Lucy Turner’s visit to St Catherine’s are incredibly important, because they inspire and motivate children in ways that go beyond traditional classroom learning,” continued Miss Barnes.

“When children hear first-hand stories from accomplished athletes, it makes their goals feel more attainable and gives them a sense of what hard work and dedication can lead to. It also encourages them to pursue their own passions, whether in sports or other areas of life.”