A Northumberland headteacher has welcomed the appointment of contractors to build a new ‘super-school’ with state-of-the-art facilities in Seaton Valley.

Members of Northumberland County Council’s ruling cabinet approved construction company BAM as the contractor for the new Astley Community High School and Whytrig Middle School on Tuesday.

The Seaton Delaval project, costs for which have risen to £50m, is part of the council’s investment programme into school buildings across the county.

The two Seaton Valley Federation schools will be rebuilt on a new, shared campus that will serve more than 1,000 pupils when it opens in September 2025. Additional sports facilities will include a swimming pool, fitness studio, and artificial pitch that the wider community will also be able to use.

Cllr Guy Renner Thompson with Seaton Valley Federation executive headteacher John Barnes at County Hall in Morpeth. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Speaking following the decision, executive headteacher at the federation John Barnes said: “I am so delighted and absolutely buzzing. It has been a long time and a long process but finally we have got permission to build the school that the community, the parents, the pupils, and the staff all deserve.

“We are going to have wonderful facilities for learning and for education, but also great facilities that the community will be able to use.

“It is an exciting time for Seaton Delaval and for the Seaton Valley as well, and I can only imagine how excited everybody will be when the school actually opens.

"It is a fabulous, fabulous day and I am so, so happy.”

A contractor to build the shared facilities has been named by the council. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

The school, which has been designed by Ryder Architecture, will be Northumberland’s first ‘net zero carbon in operation’ school.

The council say this will keep running costs to a minimum so more funding can be invested into teaching and learning.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for young people, said: “The designs for this new school are ambitious and innovative and look absolutely fantastic.

"We want all our children in Northumberland to have the best start in life and to grow up well, having everything they need to thrive and reach their full potential.

“This investment in our young people and the wider community will transform education and sports facilities in Seaton Valley for generations to come, bringing wide-ranging benefits to education, health, and well-being.

“We are really pleased to be working with BAM Construction. They are committed to using as many local contractors as possible, which means money invested will be ploughed back into the local economy too.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson also reaffirmed his commitment to new schools in Amble and Berwick.

Cllr Sanderson said: “We are all in favour of building this fantastic new school. It is great news for the area and I know so much hard work has gone into this to get us to where we are now.

“Next on the list is Amble and then Berwick. It is a big commitment for us as a council, but we believe it is absolutely the right decision for the young people of today and generations to come.”

Tony Fitzgerald, construction director at BAM, added: “We are really looking forward to working with Northumberland County Council to help deliver this exciting project.