'Have your say on the future for schools in Berwick'

Berwick Academy.

Last week, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet gave the go-ahead for first stage of the planned two-stage informal process, which will start next month.

It will also cover the Early Years and SEND offerings, as well as Post-16 and Post-18 provision.

Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, said: “School reorganisation is inherently complex and controversial and there is no perfect solution that will please everyone. However, we must embrace this opportunity and I encourage every resident to take part in this consultation.

“It is really important that it is thorough, robust and objective and I have asked the county council to publish exactly how they plan to conduct it.”

Coun Catherine Seymour, member for Berwick North, said: “This has been an ongoing, complex process getting to this stage for our schools and we would like to encourage everyone to voice their views in the first stage of this consultation with the wider stakeholders of the Berwick area.”

Berwick West with Ord councillor Isabel Hunter said: “This is your chance to shape the future education provision for all children of all abilities within our Partnership area.