An Alnwick school has been given its own wand in Harry Potter gift shop, Bowring Hepple Black.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Harry Hotspur Primary School discovered the wand box with the school’s name on when they were out on a trip – as the class was tasked with researching new designs for their house coat of arms.

The school took to Facebook to voice their excitement: “Look what we've discovered at Bowring Hepple Black Ltd- Witchcraft & Wizardry in Alnwick: our very own school wand. Go in and see if you can spot it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland has connections to the magical world of Harry Potter as the first two films used Alnwick Castle as set for Hogwarts – and so the shop is a big tourist attraction, selling officially licensed merchandise.

Harry Hotspur pupils inside Harry Potter gift shop: Bowring Hepple Black

Owner, Sarah Hindhaugh, revealed: “We added the school's name to one of the wand boxes displayed in the shop as a reminder for them, and for us, of their visit just after we opened.

“All of the students were a credit to the school whilst they were in and everyone seemed to enjoy their visit.

“Visitors may notice there are already some names on the boxes, a lot of these are people who have helped us on our magical venture, and some are much-loved friends and family members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers who spend over £100 in the shop are also given the opportunity to have their name displayed on one of our wand boxes, as a way of showing our appreciation for the support we receive at Bowring Hepple Black.”

Our #LoveYour campaign is celebrating the amazing businesses, people, places, events and quirks which make Northumberland so special.