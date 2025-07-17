Hareside Primary School is working in partnership with childcare group Little Angels to create 30 new places in Cramlington.

It has been successful in winning a grant of £150,000, which will fund the full refurbishment and a small extension on the former school caretaker’s house on the Hareside site.

The service will operate over 50 weeks of the year, from 7am until 5.45pm.

Hareside headteacher Jacqueline Mowat said: “We are delighted to introduce this important new collaboration, offering high-quality provision for children aged 0-3.

"Little Angels’ outstanding care reflects our own values and perfectly complements the support our families deserve. We are excited to see children flourish in our inspiring learning environment and for families to enjoy the many benefits of excellent wraparound care and education.”

Debbie Wylie, chief executive of Little Angels, added: “We’re delighted to confirm this partnership between Hareside and Little Angels.

“Hareside is a forward-thinking, child-centred school, and we’re excited to be joining forces as we both seek to serve more children and their families.

"As our other site in Cramlington – which was recently judged outstanding by Ofsted in June 2025 – reaches capacity, the new provision will provide some much needed places for the autumn term.”

Parent Kelly Taylor said: “My eldest has attended Little Angels at The Village since she was two and is now preparing to start Reception in September.

"She has truly flourished during her time there, growing in confidence thanks to the care and support of the wonderful staff.

"My youngest now also attends The Village and receives the same high-quality care. The option to enrol her in the nursery provision at Hareside is very appealing.

"Having both girls on the same site would make our busy drop-offs and pick-ups much easier.”

The Department for Education has awarded 300 schools a total of £37 million under the school-based nursery capital grant. Providers can use this grant to repurpose spare space in school buildings, to create or expand nursery provision.

The new places will be available from September, with extensive refurbishment taking place over the summer holiday.

Little Angels is now accepting expressions of interest at https://www.littleangels.info/our-locations/hareside/