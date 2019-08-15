Dedicated students from The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick, were among those celebrating after achieving top results.

This year the school has seen 20% of students achieve at least the equivalent of two A/A* grades, with fourteen students achieving three or more.

Around 50% of the grades achieved by students have been at B or above.

Pupils from Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick celebrate their A level results. Pictured are Isabelle Neri, George Dodds, Matisse Richards and Xenia Johnson. Photo by Jane Coltman.

Many students will now go on to take up university places at the likes of Cambridge, Durham, Newcastle, Manchester and Leeds.

The Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick, head teacher Maurice Hall said: “The impressive results are testament to not only the student themselves but also to the real support from parents and our wider community.

“I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their continued hard work and dedication in supporting all of our students.

"Over many years we have had a very positive reputation for providing breadth of experience and impressive outcomes from our sixth form.

Duchess's Community High School pupil Matisse Richards from Hipsburn was awarded an A* in Maths, A's in Further Maths and Physics and B in Extended Project and is heading to York to study Theoretical Physics. Picture by Jane Coltman.

“We will do everything we can to make sure this continues."

Students at James Calvert Spence College in Amble have also excelled, with the college celebrating its best ever results.

The school has reported that 100% of maths grades were A*, A or B and 100% of photography grades were A*-C.

A total of 90% of chemistry grades were A*-C and 83% of geography grades were A*-C.

Duchess's Community High School pupil Xenia Johnson is heading to Birmingham to study Chemical Engineering after gaining A* in Maths and Extended Project and A's in Chemistry and Further Maths. Picture by Jane Coltman

Performance in A-level equivalent vocational subjects also improved this year, allowing students to demonstrate their abilities in more practical areas such as business, fashion, ICT and sport.

Highlights included 100% of grades in ICT were Merit, Distinction or Distinction* and 100% of grades in fashion were Merit or Distinctions.

Neil Rodgers, executive headteacher of James Calvert Spence College, said: “Our students have succeeded in achieving the grades that will allow them to go on to destinations of their choice.

“This year we have two students studying medicine, and others joining top universities to study subjects as diverse as chemistry, computer science, nursing and pharmacy.

A Level results day at James Calvert Spence College in Amble. Brenna Jamieson from Amble is going to study Adult Nursing at Northumbria after gaining a C in English Language, B in Sociology and Distinction in Health and Social Care. Jade Walker, also from Amble, was awarded a C in Sociology, a C in English Language and a D in History and is going to study history at Northumbria. Picture by Jane Coltman.

“Others are following their own individual paths and all have demonstrated the drive, ability and work ethic to be successful in whatever the future holds for them.

“I am incredibly proud of our students, and of all the staff who work as one team to ensure James Calvert Spence College continues to improve and to better serve its community.”