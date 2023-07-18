News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Harbottle Church of England First School pupils raise funds for new books by recreating Victorian school day at Kidlandee

Children from a Northumberland primary school have raised £554 for new school books by recreating a Victorian era school day.
By Craig Buchan
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST

Pupils from Harbottle Church of England First School were sponsored to visit Kidlandee for a day and take part in lots of 19th Century school activities.

Headteacher Nikki Buckley-Feiven said: “All in all, we had a very successful trip as part of our ‘Day in the Life of a Kidlandlee Scholar’ event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We cannot thank everyone enough, those who sponsored the children and the team at Kidlandlee that helped make the day one that the children will always remember.”

School pupils in 2023 recreated a 108-year-old image as part of the day. (Photo by Harbottle Church of England First School)School pupils in 2023 recreated a 108-year-old image as part of the day. (Photo by Harbottle Church of England First School)
School pupils in 2023 recreated a 108-year-old image as part of the day. (Photo by Harbottle Church of England First School)
Most Popular

The 11 pupils recreated a photograph from 108 years ago as part of the trip.

They also walked from the valley to class, had hot chocolates by the fire, used slates and chalk, and completed drawings with charcoal.

For break time, they played traditional games and ate Victoria sponge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Artefacts and information were provided by the Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick.

Related topics:VictorianNorthumberland