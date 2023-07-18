Pupils from Harbottle Church of England First School were sponsored to visit Kidlandee for a day and take part in lots of 19th Century school activities.

Headteacher Nikki Buckley-Feiven said: “All in all, we had a very successful trip as part of our ‘Day in the Life of a Kidlandlee Scholar’ event.

“We cannot thank everyone enough, those who sponsored the children and the team at Kidlandlee that helped make the day one that the children will always remember.”

School pupils in 2023 recreated a 108-year-old image as part of the day. (Photo by Harbottle Church of England First School)

The 11 pupils recreated a photograph from 108 years ago as part of the trip.

They also walked from the valley to class, had hot chocolates by the fire, used slates and chalk, and completed drawings with charcoal.

For break time, they played traditional games and ate Victoria sponge.

