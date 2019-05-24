Guides team up for camp

4th Berwick Guides joined with 1st Embleton Guides during the May Bank Holiday for their annual camp at Ford, enjoying learning to live outdoors.

The theme was The Big Bang and the guides enjoyed science activities, including learning to programme and race Lego Mindstorms robots.

The guides had fun with a variety of science experiments, including making a sugar density gradient rainbow, mini cannon, water meniscus experiments, learning about and using an Archimedes screw and making and flying aerodynamic aeroplanes.

All the Guides also made and took home an ecological, self-watering ‘greenhouse’ to grow herbs at home.

There was so much going on that they seemed to cope well with the cold weekend of weather.

The engineering theme continued for 4th Berwick Guides last week when they were asked to bring along a few cardboard boxes and try to turn them into a sturdy bookshelf.