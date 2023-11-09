Groundbreaking oracy project launches across 100 North of Tyne schools
The North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA) and the national oracy education charity, Voice 21, are behind the project which will see pupils in Northumberland benefit from the deliberate and explicit teaching of spoken language skills as part of Voice North of Tyne.
Teachers and leaders will receive high-quality professional development and support to equip them with the knowledge and skills to embed oracy into their classrooms, curricula and wider school life.
Jamie Driscoll, North of Tyne Mayor, said: “The ability to express yourself, to articulate your thoughts matter so much. Yet, most of our exams are written.
"This oracy project is about helping kids learn to express themselves, because that process of learning to articulate and express your thoughts also makes you better at understanding and hearing other people’s points of view - and don’t we need a lot more collaboration in the world?”