Work is now underway on the new James Calvert Spence College (JCSC) in Amble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It forms part of a £47m investment in the Coquet Partnership of schools by Northumberland County Council following the move from a three-tier to a two-tier education system.

The new school buildings for JCSC, designed by Ryder Architecture and delivered by contractor Kier, will use innovative technologies to create a net zero carbon in operation school, supporting the council’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New and improved sports facilities will also be available to the local community including artificial and natural grass pitches, MUGAs and sports hall.

Councillors, construction staff and teachers and pupils from James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

A formal groundbreaking ceremony has now taken place, with the first sod of turf cut from the ground by county councillors with help from Year 10 construction pupils from the current JCSC.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “It’s fantastic to be starting work on this flagship project in the county.

“This school is set to provide a first-class learning environment for our children and young people, as well as fantastic sports facilities that will benefit the community too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to work getting underway imminently.”

James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

James Andriot, headteacher at James Calvert Spence College, added: “The cutting of the sod ceremony was an opportunity for all the stakeholders involved in this project to celebrate years of hard work coming to fruition.

“We were delighted to involve seven of our Year 10 construction pupils in the ceremony, who will be supported by Kier with work experience on the new school site.

“On behalf of the staff, students and wider community I am delighted that the county council have supported the exciting and transformative re-build of our school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment in the Amble community will ensure that generations of young people will have access to high quality facilities and increased educational opportunities in years to come.”

Along with a new £35.5m state-of-the-art secondary school, the wider redevelopment of the JCSC site includes the refurbishment of the former middle school to create new facilities for Amble First School and a satellite provision for Barndale House School to provide 50 new places for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Cllr Jeff Watson, who represents the Amble West with Warkworth ward, said: “It is fantastic news. The school has been a long time in development and it has had some difficult times through Covid.

“We have also changed from a three-tier system to two-tier, so we have had to deal with all that to get the right design – but it is going to be so wonderful for Amble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just the school, but there is also a lot of things going along with it such as a playzone and a 3G pitch. It is just great news for Amble, and not before time.

“It has been a long and difficult journey, but we have got there in the end so I’m really pleased. I think we’re on track.”