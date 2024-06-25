Green education award success for Lowick and Holy Island Church of England First Schools
Lowick and Holy Island Church of England First Schools were chosen by the judges to be the regional winner in the Primary Awards for Green Education in Schools (PAGES) 2024 ‘Green Researchers’ category.
Their quest for knowledge led them to Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, where they immersed themselves in the wonders of the natural world.
Inspired by their newfound understanding, the children created a compelling video on polar bears and harnessed their scientific skills to track the route of 'Blitzberg', their sponsored polar bear, as it traversed the frozen landscapes with a GPS tracker.
They participated in the Big Plastic Count, implemented a schools-wide crisp packet recycling program and established a toy swap facility.
Their commitment to making a tangible difference also led them to the shores of Holy Island, where they embarked on a beach clean-up. In just one morning, the participants collected 25kg of rubbish – most of which was plastic.
The PAGES competition was devised by the Young People's Trust for the Environment (YPTE) to help ignite pupils’ passion for environmental education.
Lowick and Holy Island Church of England First Schools will be awarded a £500 prize to further fuel their green initiatives and inspire future generations of environmental trailblazers.
YPTE’s director, Peter Littlewood, said: “The children have done an amazing job here.
“They’ve learned about the problem, then they have taken action to make a difference and it was incredible that they collected so much rubbish from the beach in just one morning.”
