Gosforth pupils on the run for charity

More than 110 youngsters from a school in Gosforth completed a charity run to raise money for children suffering from cancer.

Staff and pupils from St Oswald’s Catholic Primary were among those taking part in the 42nd Children’s Cancer Run, which took place at Newcastle Racecourse.

“Children’s Cancer North is an independent charity with over 40 years of experience supporting families affected by childhood cancer,” said Gemma Summersby, Year 4 Teacher at St Oswald’s, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Formed in 2021 from the merger of North of England Children’s Cancer Research and Children’s Cancer Fund, the charity has raised over £40 million since 1979 to support children with cancer across the North East and Cumbria.”

The annual cross-country fun run is accessible to all, and features a 1km Mini Run that is suitable for children, families, and wheelchair users, as well as longer three- and five-mile routes.

“At St Oswald’s, we take part in the Children’s Cancer Run every year – a charity event that means a great deal to us,” continued Mrs Summerbsy. “One of our former pupils was supported by this incredible organisation during his treatment for leukaemia, and we run each year for all children facing cancer.

“Taking part in the Children’s Cancer Run is more than just a race – it’s a chance to do something truly meaningful. Our support helps improve the lives of children with cancer, while giving a sense of achievement, and connection to a powerful cause.”

The young fundraisers each received a medal, a Greggs snack pack, and a Children Cancer Run t-shirt, and were able to relax after the run with fairground rides, food stalls, science activities, live displays, and face painting.

“The atmosphere is incredible, and it’s always a highlight of our school year,” added Mrs Summersby. “We love coming together as a community to support this cause, and cheer each other on.

“It’s a day full of smiles, spirit, and purpose.”