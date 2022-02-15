Good report for Ashington school following inspection

Pupils at St Aidan’s RC Primary School, Ashington, celebrate a 'Good' rating by Ofsted.

The Ofsted report found that pupils enjoy attending St Aidan’s RC Primary School, Ashington, and want to make a positive difference to the world around them.

Staff know pupils and their families well and communication between school and home was described as “strong”, it said.

The school’s focus on reading and phonics was particularly highlighted, with early years staff described as well trained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: “They take every opportunity to develop children’s vocabulary and communication skills.

“Books and stories form a key part of the curriculum. As a result, even the youngest children enjoy talking about the stories they have heard.”

From this “strong start” in the early years, pupils at St Aidan’s, soon to join Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, are quick to learn to read, the inspectors noted.

“Pupils read books that match the sounds they know,” the report added.

“They get used to discussing books with adults from the beginning of their time in Nursery.

“This approach continues throughout the school. Because of this, pupils have a strong understanding of what they read.”

Headteacher Michael Moran said: “I’m delighted with the report. It paints a wonderful picture of all the fantastic things going on in school.

"It's also a huge reward for all of the hard work of the staff and children. I'm very proud of our school and everyone connected to it."

Inspectors found pupils were enthusiastic about learning mathematics and science, with teachers regularly checking understanding and providing extra help where needed.

The report also found pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) make strong progress, with staff identifying pupils’ needs as soon as they start school.

The school was rated good in all categories, including overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The report praised the curriculum to support pupils’ personal and social development, with learning about healthy lifestyles, online safety and healthy relationships.

Pupils are given opportunities to raise money for good causes and learn about differing world views and “eagerly accept” responsibility, it said.