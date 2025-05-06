Golden days as Newcastle pupils celebrate anniversary

To mark the golden anniversary at St John Vianney Catholic Primary in Denton, staff and pupils held a week-long Jubilee, which featured a range of themed activities, and culminated in a whole-school party.

The week kicked off with a special Jubilee Mass at the parish church of St John Vianney, where past and present members of the school community gathered to mark the milestone.

“Monday Mass was attended by children in Year 2 to Year 6,” explained Steph Langford, Assistant Headteacher at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Retired teachers and headteachers, and governors were invited to celebrate with us.

“Claire Meldrum, Deputy Headteacher, wrote and organised a beautiful Mass, which offered an opportunity for the whole school community to gather together, reflect, and celebrate.

Throughout the week, the school hosted the Hexham and Newcastle Diocese Youth Ministry Team, whose members led the children through a series of Jubilee activities, which included music, dance, and making banners.

“The banners reflected our school mission statement of ‘Act justly, love tenderly, and walk humbly with God’,” continued Mrs Langford. “The banners were paraded in church on Thursday, where we gathered again as a school to celebrate and rejoice for the anniversary.”

The week came to a close with a final, all-day celebration, where children and staff members arrived in party dress to enjoy a picnic lunch of sausage rolls, sandwiches, and sweet treats provided by the school kitchen, followed by a disco.

The longest-serving current member of staff, Year 3 Teacher and Assistant Headteacher Jill Cherry, has been at the school for more than 20 years.

“Working at St John Vianney is a real privilege, and it is wonderful to be part of such a positive and inspiring team,” she said.

“There have been many changes over the years, but the school community always pulls together to ensure the quality of education and experiences that our children are offered are always enriching and enjoyable.”

Half a century has seen St John Vianney increase in size from a small, one-form entry school to become the largest Catholic primary in Newcastle.

“This occasion is extremely important to pupils, parents, staff, and the wider school community, as it is a chance to reflect on the changes and challenges that our school has overcome, and celebrate the vast achievements, both past and present,” added Mrs Langford.

“Our school has changed in many ways during its 50 years; however what remains the same is the dedication and commitment of the whole school community, the excellent attitude and behaviour of the children, and the determination of all involved to ensure that St John Vianney is a wonderful place to work, learn, and play.”

