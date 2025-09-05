A special ceremony has taken place to mark a major milestone on the new James Calvert Spence College (JCSC) in Amble.

The £47m investment in the Coquet Partnership of schools is part of Northumberland County Council's multi-million-pound investment in improving education facilities across the county.

The 'golden bolt' ceremony marked the completion of the steel structure on the new school, which will use innovative technologies to create a net zero carbon in operation school, supporting the council's ambition to become carbon neutral by 2040.

New and improved sports facilities will also be available to the local community including artificial and natural grass pitches, MUGAs and sports hall.

Local councillors, members of the project team and Kier construction staff at the new JCSC in Amble.

The new school, designed by Ryder Architecture and delivered by contractor Kier, is set to open its doors in September 2026.

A formal ground-breaking ceremony has now taken place, with the first sod of turf cut from the ground by county councillors with help from Year 10 construction pupils from the current JCSC.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “It's fantastic to be marking another major milestone on this flagship project in the county.

"This multi-million pound investment into Amble by the county council will ensure that generations of young people will have access to high quality facilities and increased educational opportunities for years to come.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson and JCSC head teacher James Andriot.

"Our school investment programme is unrivalled across the North East. We are determined to make Northumberland the number one destination to live, work and raise a family."

Cllr Pauline Davidson, Amble West with Warkworth ward, added: “It's great to be marking progress on this new school build which will be an asset for young people in the town and surrounding area for many years to come. I am proud to be a part of it, and I look forward to watching it grow.”