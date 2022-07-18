The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward and recognise school engagement in the School Games and to celebrate keeping young people active.

The school has endeavoured to provide a high quality PE curriculum and extra-curricular opportunities and it is delighted to receive this recognition.

Steph Cox, head of the Sport Faculty, said: “We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of physical activity and school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our events possible.

Duchess's Community High School students.

"We are committed to using the School Games to try and engage those young people who haven’t previously been active or represented our school and to try and ensure that all our students have a positive experience and want to try out new activities beyond school to in our community.

"We believe in the power of physical activity and school sport as a school and give opportunities to those young people that need it most either as a participant, leader, official or volunteer.”

Some of these new sports on offer include Kinball and Roundnet, two sports that have seen national level competitors visit the school and offer coaching and advice.