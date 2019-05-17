Glendale students stock up at Barter Books

Glendale Middle School was recently awarded £250 from the Siobhan Dowd Trust – a charity which works to give young people the opportunity to read and enjoy literature.

The grant was given so that a small group of pupils could purchase books for the library and experience the joys of browsing through book shops, especially as one of the biggest and best second-hand book shops in the country, at Barter Books in Alnwick, is so close.

The pupils had a super, relaxing morning that included a guided walk around the historical shop, exploring its past and culminating in the purchase of over 90 much-needed books for the library.

Generously, Glendale PTA also contributed by funding the coach costs and treating the students to a slice of cake and tea in the coffee shop; confirming to the pupils that there are very few better ways to pass the time than browsing through books!

Glendale Middle School whole-heartedly thanked the Siobhan Dowd Trust and the Glendale PTA for making this possible.