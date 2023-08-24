The number of students at the school achieving an ‘EBacc’, a performance indicator that measures how well students do in the subject areas most commonly studied in further education, increased from 43.2% in 2019 to 48.2% this year.

Donna Park, principal of The Blyth Academy, said: “This is a great set of results for The Blyth Academy. The students have worked very hard to achieve at these levels, with some students having overcome difficult barriers to do so.

“I would like to thank the staff for their continued passion for ensuring our students succeed.

The Blyth Academy are celebrating their GCSE grades. (Photo by The Blyth Academy)

“These results are testament to their energy and enthusiasm for helping our students achieve the very best from their education.”

Individual successes at the school include Ellie Scantlebury, who only dropped 10 marks across the three Maths papers to achieve a grade 9.

She also achieved 9s in English language, biology, chemistry, and physics, 8s in French and history, 7 in English literature, and a distinction in health and social care.

Caitlin Humble achieved 9s in English language and the sciences, 8 in maths, 7s in geography and English literature, and a distinction in iMedia.

Students worked hard to achieve their GCSE grades. (Photo by The Blyth Academy)

Chloe Holland achieved 9s in maths, biology and physics, 8s in English literature and chemistry, and 7s in English language, history, and PE.

Meanwhile Sam Spowart picked up 8s in English language, literature, and science, as well as 7s in geography and maths.

Noah Strong achieved 8 in English language and 7s in English literature, chemistry, physics, French and geography.

Executive Principal of The Blyth Academy, which is run by Northern Education Trust, Andrew Murphy praised students’ efforts.

He said: “We are very happy with these results, which are testimony to the vision of the trust to enhance the life chances of the young people in our care.

“My thanks and congratulations go to all students and staff for their incredible efforts. My thanks also go to the parents, carers, governors, and the trust board for their continued support. Our students and staff couldn’t succeed without your help.’’

Northern Education Trust chief executive Rob Tarn, added: “These results reflect the hard work and commitment of the staff and students within the academy.

“The outcomes demonstrate the ongoing quality of education provided by the academy, and the exceptional desire of the students to succeed.

“We aim to enhance the life chances of the children and young people in our care, and these results are the culmination of their incredible efforts and dedication, allowing them to progress to the next stage of their lives with confidence in their abilities to succeed.

“We are extremely proud of our students and wish them every success with their futures”.

This comes as grades fell across England as schools returned similar results to 2019, due to grading returning to pre-pandemic standards.