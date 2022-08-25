Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many pupils at Astley Community High were delighted with the results they received today and are large number plan to continue their education in the sixth form.

The students were among the first to sit formal exams since summer 2019.

They have a wide range of academic and vocational subjects to choose from if they remain at the school to study, including STEM subjects such as maths, chemistry, biology and physics. Vocational Courses include business, health and social care, applied science and travel.

GCSE student Shahrin Reza with her results slip.

Jack Belshaw, Bethan King, Shahrin Reza and Samuel Timiln were excited to achieve the highest GCSE grades across their subjects and are staying on to study A-levels,

Head of School Graham Scott said: “I am extremely pleased with the results our Year 11 students have received after a very difficult few years for everyone.

"Within the mix, there are some absolutely amazing achievements and perhaps understandably some disappointments.

"What is apparent is that the young people who worked hard, didn’t make excuses and tried to make the best of a challenging situation have got the results that their efforts deserved.

"I am immensely proud of you all for your perseverance and resilience. Very well done! Wherever your path takes you next, I wish you all the best for the future!”

Executive Head of School, John Barnes, added: “I am immensely proud of how well our students have coped during these difficult times, they have been a credit to themselves, their families and the school.

"They have achieved some excellent GCSE results, which are testament to their hard work over the last three years at Astley.”

The pass rate for this year's GCSEs in England, Wales and Northern Ireland has fallen since 2021, but remains higher than 2019.

In London, 32.6% were marked at grades 7/A and above but in North East England and in Yorkshire and the Humber, just 22.4% got top grades.

This north-south gap is wider than in 2019 and 2020, and some opposition parties have claimed the government has failed pupils.