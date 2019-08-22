Jolie Modral with mum Gayle and sister Bethan. GCSE results day at James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

GCSE results day across Northumberland: Pictures celebrate success as teenagers get their grades

Thursday, August 22 marked a milestone for thousands of teenagers across the North East as they headed into school to collect their GCSE results.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 11:46

There were celebrations aplenty as you picked up your grades, and turnd your attention to what's next in your educational journey. And we were there to capture all of the smiling, happy faces on camera. Check out our picture special and see how many people you know.

1. Well done to the boys!

Tom Bould and Joe Taylor from Amble at James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

2. So proud

Kaine North from Widdrington at James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

3. The big day

Waverley Young and Frankie Marwick smile for the camera.

4. Proud

GCSE results day at James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

