The results, released today, have set students up to continue their studies at the Seaton Valley Federation school’s sixth form centre, or at colleges elsewhere.

Students Rachel C, Krish D, Katya K, Poppy R, and Charlie W were all pleased to learn they had picked up top grades among their subjects.

Rachel said: “I am really happy with them. I have got everything I wanted and even achieved more than I wanted, so I am really pleased.

Grace H, Frankie D, and Beth W celebrate their results. (Photo by Astley Community High School)

"I am staying here at sixth form, and I am doing maths, history and physics.”

Aidan J is another happy student after doing well in English and maths, and hopes to go on to study animation.

The school’s head, Richard Goodman, said: “It is fantastic to see many students with excellent results and I am proud of the hard work and effort they put into their studies.

“The success also springs from the dedication and support that our staff have put in place.

Jayden D, Joe M, and Lewis B. (Photo by Astley Community High School)

“The results they have achieved will open the doors for the next stage in each student’s educational journey.

“It is clear that issues emanating from Covid over the past few years have impacted some of our students.

“We will continue to focus on their resilience to ensure they are as prepared as possible for the courses they study.”

Chair of the school’s governors, Susan Dungworth, added: “I am immensely proud of the results our students have achieved.

Junior O. (Photo by Astley Community High School)

“They are a credit to themselves, their families, and the school.

“They have achieved some excellent GCSE results, which are testament to their hard work over the last three years at Astley.”

The school’s sixth form is still accepting students for next year, and enquiries can be made by emailing [email protected].

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for education, said: “A huge congratulations to all those students who have received their results this week.

“I wish you all the best in progressing your future, whether you are choosing to continue through to sixth form, college, a vocational route, to employment, or an apprenticeship.