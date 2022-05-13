Funds needed to help pupils with ceramics project

Keith Webster of Ravn Clay Pottery.

Loosely tied to the Queen’s platinum jubilee, these panels will feature tiles designed and created by the children, with help and support from members of the wider school and local community.

The borders will be made up of 15cm square tiles, designed and made by the younger pupils.

The designs will reflect the changing life and seasons and times in rural north Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ford head teacher Jacqueline Dalrymple.

A fundraising campaign has now been launched to cover the estimated £800 cost with people being asked to create a ‘supporter tile’.

Keith Webster of Ravn Clay and head teacher Jacqueline Dalrymple, in a letter appealing for support, explain: “The panels are intended to reflect the people and community of Ford and Etal and as such the more people who practically participate, the better.

“The two panels will be reflections of life in Ford and Etal now and 70 years ago.

“Without forcing historical parallels (we want this to be a creation from the children of the area) the focus on the seasons and local life will help highlight the timeless as well as the changing nature of north Northumberland.

"Working with ceramics and on a project that will (hopefully) be around as long as Lady Waterford’s painting in the Hall, is a fantastic curriculum and enrichment opportunity.”

A minimum pledge of £25 is asked for before May 27.