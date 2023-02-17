Fun and learning at Alnmouth beach for Hipsburn Primary School pupils
Hipsburn Primary School pupils recently spent a day out of the classroom at nearby Alnmouth beach.
The beach school where outdoor learning is the goal is enjoyed by every class once every half term.
Fun activities include den building, sand sculptures, rock-pooling and packed lunches on the beach.
The trips are funded by the Burgage Holders who also provide equipment such as litter pickers and materials for den building.
The school also thanks Bridie from Mudlarks Outdoors for leading the beach days and making them such great fun.
“I love the fun activities and exploring our local area,” said one pupil.
Another said: “I love working in groups and doing outdoor activities such as scavenger hunts, poems outside and even mindfulness on the parachute.”
And a third said: “One of my favourite things about beach school is listening to the waves crash on the beach; and spending fun time with my friends.”