The beach school where outdoor learning is the goal is enjoyed by every class once every half term.

Fun activities include den building, sand sculptures, rock-pooling and packed lunches on the beach.

The trips are funded by the Burgage Holders who also provide equipment such as litter pickers and materials for den building.

Hipsburn pupils at Alnmouth beach.

The school also thanks Bridie from Mudlarks Outdoors for leading the beach days and making them such great fun.

“I love the fun activities and exploring our local area,” said one pupil.

Another said: “I love working in groups and doing outdoor activities such as scavenger hunts, poems outside and even mindfulness on the parachute.”