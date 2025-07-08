Full Bellies, Bright Minds: MP David Smith praises NCEA Warkworth Primary School following visit to Breakfast Club

NCEA Warkworth Primary School were delighted to welcome local MP David Smith for a visit to learn more about their thriving Breakfast Club, offered as part of the Department for Education’s Early Adopter scheme. NCEA Warkworth Primary’s breakfast club has seen record attendance recently, highlighting the value of the club with many working families taking advantage of the earlier drop-off, the nutritious meals prepared by in-house chef and Breakfast Club Lead Mrs Dixon, and the calm, screen-free start to the day with family-style games.

Mr Smith praised the school’s commitment to pupil wellbeing and commended the quality of the provision on offer. He expressed his enthusiasm for the Breakfast Club initiative and was pleased to see how well the school had embraced the scheme.

During his visit, Mr Smith toured the school with Headteacher Mr Booth, visiting classrooms and taking a particular interest in the school’s ongoing growth. He was impressed by the strong and rising pupil numbers, the school's expanding intake, and its reputation for excellence that attracts families from well beyond the immediate catchment area.

As the government’s Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, he was also especially struck by the school’s promotion of British Values. He remarked on the high standards of behaviour and academic achievement evident throughout the visit.

Mr David Smith (left) photographed with pupils from Warkworth Primary School and Mr Booth (right) during visit to Breakfast Club.

A highlight of the morning was an interview with the School Council, who asked a wide range of thoughtful and challenging questions. Pupils were curious about life as an MP, asking what a typical day in Westminster is like - “busy, long and varied” and what Mr Smith enjoys most about the job - “meeting so many different people”.

There were also some more pointed questions, including concerns about school funding and “when are you going to dual the A1?” - Both of which Mr Smith said he was passionate about improving.

Mr Smith’s Facebook page published a social media post regarding his visit to the school - “I had such a lovely visit to Warkworth Primary yesterday to learn about how being an early adopter for the Govt’s #FreeBreakfastClub programme is going – up to 40 children are using it every day. I was so impressed with the school, and the Q’s from the School Council were superb!”.

Following the student-led Q&A, Mr Booth spoke privately with Mr Smith to advocate for sustainable funding for Breakfast Clubs once the pilot phase ends, and to make the case for a significant increase in per-pupil funding.

When asking Mr Booth about the MP’s visit, the NCEA Warkworth Primary Headteacher said “Warkworth Primary School thoroughly enjoyed hosting their local MP and were incredibly proud of how confidently and articulately our pupils represented the school”.

The government-funded initiative provides free, universal breakfast clubs to all state-funded primary schools in England and NCEA Warkworth Primary is one of 750 schools who are piloting the programme. The scheme aims to tackle child poverty by reducing financial burdens on families by providing free childcare and reducing food costs.

It also aims to improve learning outcomes by ensuring children are receiving a nutritious meal and a positive start to their day, hopefully improving concentration, behaviour and academic performance.

Visit https://warkworth.ncea.org.uk/ today to learn more about NCEA Warkworth Primary School.