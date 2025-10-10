‘Friendly’ and ‘inclusive’ school welcome new pupils

Inspectors described St Catherine’s Catholic Primary as a “fully inclusive school with pupils at the centre”, saying: “The school has created a culture in which pupils grow to develop their character well and settle into the school community quickly.”

The children’s good behaviour was singled out too, with the report stating: “Pupils work together in lessons. They display positive attitudes to learning and the subjects they study… Pupils live up to the high expectations that the staff have of them. They know if things go wrong, staff will be there to support them. Pupils speak confidently of the help they receive from adults.”

It added: “Strong, positive relationships are the distinctive thread in all that this school does so well. There are high aspirations for all pupils.”

The school’s “rich curriculum” received an honourable mention, with the inspectors noting: “Pupils do well in English and mathematics. For example, in mathematics, they can make links to their prior knowledge and use this to help them to learn new concepts… Pupils have access to a wide variety of texts and enjoy reading, which demonstrates the strength in the reading culture in all year groups.”

The inspectors were also impressed by the extracurricular offering at St Catherine’s, noting: “Pupils enjoy the trips, clubs and activities on offer. For example, the writing club produce the regular ‘St Catherine’s Chronicle’ as a way of sharing what is going on. Pupils of all ages contribute as members of the school council and engage in a variety of sports.”

“Pupils’ wider development is threaded through the curriculum, including spiritual, moral, social and cultural aspects,” the report continued.

“Pupils know and display fundamental British values and enjoy their opportunities to take a lead. They demonstrate this, for example, through their support for each other at play time or their community fundraising activities. Pupils feel listened to and know that they have a voice.”

St Catherine's was also found to benefit from its membership of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, with the report maintaining: “The trust supports and checks on the work of the school well. Leaders at all levels are reflective and clear in their drive for improvement.

“Staff enjoy working in a close-knit team and know their workload and well-being is carefully considered by leaders. The school and governors work together to support the wider community, which includes engaging effectively with a range of external agencies to support pupils and their families.”

St Catherine’s Headteacher, Lisa Hoey, was delighted with the outcome of the report, at a time when the school is opening its doors to prospective new pupils and their parents and carers.

“As Headteacher, I am proud to welcome all families to our school community,” she said. “We celebrate diversity, and value the unique experiences and cultures that each child and their family bring.

“Our commitment to inclusion means that every pupil feels respected, supported, and able to thrive.

“Together, we are building a nurturing environment where differences are embraced, and all families are partners in our shared vision of learning, growth, and success, by ‘letting our light shine and setting the world on fire’ in all we do.”

Reception Open Days take place on 30 September and 18 November, while Nursery Open Days are 14 October and 4 November. To book, email [email protected] or call 0191 232 6803.

